St. Tammany law enforcement conducts 'Secret Santa' operations

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. -- All laid out like crime scene inventory, hundreds of dollars in cash and cards were on display at the Covington Police Department Thursday morning.

It's all donated evidence in the case of Christmas.

Deputy Chief Doug Arrowood is one of the investigators searching for smiles and hugs. He found it while knocking on Terrianna Thomas' window to offer her a donated $50 gift card after spotting her driving with hazard lights on.

"That might help towards the flat tire," Arrowood said.

"Thank you so much," Thomas said.

"We'd like you to enjoy a little bit of Christmas cheer from Santa's helpers," Arrowood said to Linda Cyprian as she got into her car.

"Oh my God," Cyprian said before bursting into tears.

In Mandeville, four families were surprised with a call to come to the police station after being nominated by their community to receive something extra in their stockings this year.

Each was excited to receive $100 bill, though some of these residents admitted they were suspicious at first.

"They had something like this a while back, giving out vouchers to people for color TV's and stereos and refrigerators," said Stephen McWilliams, "They took everybody to jail. This is different. It's a blessing."

For St. Tammany Parish deputies, the day's assignment consisted of traffic stops and donated toys.

"A lot of times in our business we meet people on negative encounters and this is a wonderful experience where we're able to give joy to folks during the holiday season instead of strictly only visiting them when they have a time of need," said Deputy Eddie Vauthier.

A quick, but happy close to the case on Christmas.

St. Tammany deputies will continue the "Traffic stops and Toys" program through the end of next week.



