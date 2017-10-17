St. Tammany Night Out Against Crime Events

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office will join other South Louisiana law enforcement agencies in celebrating National Night Out Against Crime tonight.

Numerous National Night Out parties will be hosted throughout unincorporated St. Tammany Parish this evening.

Sheriff Randy Smith and his deputies will make an effort to attend as many parties as possible throughout the parish to meet residents and share crime prevention and awareness tips.

“We encourage all residents to attend an event in their neighborhood if one is being held, and if not to simply go out this evening and get to know their neighbors,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.

Neighborhood Location Time Old Kingspoint Brookter @ soccer fields 5:30-7:30pm Old Cross Gates Dover Drive @ Milford Circle 6-8pm New Kingspoint 1400 Block Montgomery Blvd 6-8pm Tanglewood Crossing 539 Tanglewood Drive 7pm Belair 2504 Headwater Drive 6-8:30 Lake Village Estates Lake Village Court and Lake Village Blvd 6-8pm Ozone Woods Crane Street 7-10pm The Landings Dockside Drive 6-8pm Country Club Estates 405 Country Club Blvd 5:30 till Eden Isles 110 Eden Isles Blvd 6pm Alton 62263 N 13th Street 8pm WWAM 497 Cumberland 6pm Ashton Oaks 608 Ironwood 7pm Bradford Place 800 block of Madison Lane 5-8pm Kingspoint Shylock and Pinehurst Blvd. 5pm Pebble Brook 110 Short Street 5-7pm Slidell Fire Station Steel Road 6-8pm Covington Country Club 163 Bertel Drive 5-8pm Port Louis 20 Place Lafitte 6-8pm Crestwood Penwood Loop Park 6-8pm River Forest Kehoe-France School 5:30 till dark Three Rivers Heights 34 Deforest Drive 6pm Carriage Lane 105 Trinity Lane 6pm Penn Mill Lakes Simpson Way and Jessica Way 4:30-8pm Villas at Abita 1071 Linda Lou Lane 6:30-9pm Savannahs Branch Crossing Drive at Pond No. 2 5-7:30pm Bush 82365 Pat Fitzmorris Road 5:30-8:30pm Flower Estates 96 Zinnia 6pm Heritage Estates Liberty Lane 6-8pm Eagle Point 106 Kasey 6pm

