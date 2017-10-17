WWL
St. Tammany Night Out Against Crime Events

WWLTV 11:16 AM. CDT October 17, 2017

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office will join other South Louisiana law enforcement agencies in celebrating National Night Out Against Crime tonight.

Numerous National Night Out parties will be hosted throughout unincorporated St. Tammany Parish this evening.

Sheriff Randy Smith and his deputies will make an effort to attend as many parties as possible throughout the parish to meet residents and share crime prevention and awareness tips.

“We encourage all residents to attend an event in their neighborhood if one is being held, and if not to simply go out this evening and get to know their neighbors,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.

 

Neighborhood

Location

Time

Old Kingspoint

Brookter @ soccer fields

5:30-7:30pm

Old Cross Gates

Dover Drive @ Milford Circle

6-8pm

New Kingspoint

1400 Block Montgomery Blvd

6-8pm

Tanglewood Crossing

539 Tanglewood Drive

7pm

Belair

2504 Headwater Drive

6-8:30

Lake Village Estates

Lake Village Court and Lake Village Blvd

6-8pm

Ozone Woods

Crane Street

7-10pm

The Landings

Dockside Drive

6-8pm

Country Club Estates

405 Country Club Blvd

5:30 till

Eden Isles

110 Eden Isles Blvd

6pm

Alton

62263 N 13th Street

8pm

WWAM

497 Cumberland

6pm

Ashton Oaks

608 Ironwood

7pm

Bradford Place

800 block of Madison Lane

5-8pm

Kingspoint

Shylock and Pinehurst Blvd.

5pm

Pebble Brook

110 Short Street

5-7pm

Slidell

Fire Station Steel Road

6-8pm

Covington Country Club

163 Bertel Drive

5-8pm

Port Louis

20 Place Lafitte

6-8pm

Crestwood

Penwood Loop Park

6-8pm

River Forest

Kehoe-France School

5:30 till dark

Three Rivers Heights

34 Deforest Drive

6pm

Carriage Lane

105 Trinity Lane

6pm

Penn Mill Lakes

Simpson Way and Jessica Way

4:30-8pm

Villas at Abita

1071 Linda Lou Lane

6:30-9pm

Savannahs

Branch Crossing Drive at Pond No. 2

5-7:30pm

Bush

82365 Pat Fitzmorris Road

5:30-8:30pm

Flower Estates

96 Zinnia

6pm

Heritage Estates

Liberty Lane

6-8pm

Eagle Point

106 Kasey

6pm

 

