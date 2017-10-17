St. Tammany Night Out Against Crime Events

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office will join other South Louisiana law enforcement agencies in celebrating National Night Out Against Crime tonight.
Numerous National Night Out parties will be hosted throughout unincorporated St. Tammany Parish this evening.
Sheriff Randy Smith and his deputies will make an effort to attend as many parties as possible throughout the parish to meet residents and share crime prevention and awareness tips.
“We encourage all residents to attend an event in their neighborhood if one is being held, and if not to simply go out this evening and get to know their neighbors,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.
|
Neighborhood
|
Location
|
Time
|
Old Kingspoint
|
Brookter @ soccer fields
|
5:30-7:30pm
|
Old Cross Gates
|
Dover Drive @ Milford Circle
|
6-8pm
|
New Kingspoint
|
1400 Block Montgomery Blvd
|
6-8pm
|
Tanglewood Crossing
|
539 Tanglewood Drive
|
7pm
|
Belair
|
2504 Headwater Drive
|
6-8:30
|
Lake Village Estates
|
Lake Village Court and Lake Village Blvd
|
6-8pm
|
Ozone Woods
|
Crane Street
|
7-10pm
|
The Landings
|
Dockside Drive
|
6-8pm
|
Country Club Estates
|
405 Country Club Blvd
|
5:30 till
|
Eden Isles
|
110 Eden Isles Blvd
|
6pm
|
Alton
|
62263 N 13th Street
|
8pm
|
WWAM
|
497 Cumberland
|
6pm
|
Ashton Oaks
|
608 Ironwood
|
7pm
|
Bradford Place
|
800 block of Madison Lane
|
5-8pm
|
Kingspoint
|
Shylock and Pinehurst Blvd.
|
5pm
|
Pebble Brook
|
110 Short Street
|
5-7pm
|
Slidell
|
Fire Station Steel Road
|
6-8pm
|
Covington Country Club
|
163 Bertel Drive
|
5-8pm
|
Port Louis
|
20 Place Lafitte
|
6-8pm
|
Crestwood
|
Penwood Loop Park
|
6-8pm
|
River Forest
|
Kehoe-France School
|
5:30 till dark
|
Three Rivers Heights
|
34 Deforest Drive
|
6pm
|
Carriage Lane
|
105 Trinity Lane
|
6pm
|
Penn Mill Lakes
|
Simpson Way and Jessica Way
|
4:30-8pm
|
Villas at Abita
|
1071 Linda Lou Lane
|
6:30-9pm
|
Savannahs
|
Branch Crossing Drive at Pond No. 2
|
5-7:30pm
|
Bush
|
82365 Pat Fitzmorris Road
|
5:30-8:30pm
|
Flower Estates
|
96 Zinnia
|
6pm
|
Heritage Estates
|
Liberty Lane
|
6-8pm
|
Eagle Point
|
106 Kasey
|
6pm
© 2017 WWL-TV
