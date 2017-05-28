St. Tammany Parish Councilman Dennis Sharp passes away

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. -- St. Tammany Parish Councilman F. Dennis Sharp has died.

Sharp passed away on Sunday, May 28, after a courageous battle with cancer.

"My heart breaks for his wife Lisa and his close circle of family and friends," Brister said. "Dennis was a quiet giant of a man that served his community with grace, and a dignity that we see all to seldom in politics. His wisdom and caring heart will be missed by those he knew, by those he served and by those, like myself and his fellow Councilmembers, who greatly admired him."

Information about Sharp's funeral services will be announced in the coming days.

© 2017 WWL-TV