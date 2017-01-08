St. Tammany patrol finds missing girl from Houston traveling with undocumented immigrants

Generic police lights (Photo: The Advertiser)

MANDEVILLE, La. -- A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputy on patrol rescued a missing girl from Houston after finding her in a car with three undocumented immigrants during a traffic stop.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, an STPSO deputy stopped a red Honda Civic with a Texas license plate for traveling with their high beams activated on Interstate 12 Friday morning. During the stop, the deputy discovered that a young girl traveling inside the vehicle with three men was reported missing by the Houston Police Department on Jan. 5.

The three men with her were all undocumented immigrants from Guatemala, according to police. They were taken into custody by US Border Patrol agents. The girl they were traveling with was taken to the sheriff's office before being transported back home.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time in relation to the men's connection to the missing girl, but the investigation is on-going. Officials believe they may have rescued her before she became a victim of human trafficking.

"We are uncertain of the circumstances that occurred in Houston, and not sure what the intentions were of these three men, however, we are happy that this young lady is now safe and back home with her family,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.

