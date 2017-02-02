St. Tammany Sheriff's Office to be featured on A&E show

COVINGTON, La. -- Another Louisiana law enforcement agency is about to delve into the world of reality TV.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office signed off on a short-term deal with A&E to be featured in their newest cop show: "Live PD."



The program, which airs on Friday nights, follows several law enforcement agencies on that night's shift airing all of their activity as it's happening. The agency is set to start appearing around Mardi Gras and will be featured in a trial amount of episodes before considering any longer coverage.

For more information, visit the shows website here.





(© 2017 WWL)