St. Tammany students return to class for 2017-2018 school year

MANDEVILLE- Thousands of students returned to classes on the Northshore today.

Children at Mandeville Elementary started the morning with a visit from St. Tammany Schools Superintendent Trey Folse.

He told the students about this year's theme, Together STPPS, and encouraged them to work hard on their studies and be nice to each other as a part of that effort.

"We have tremendous parental involvement, awesome teachers, a community that values a great public education system. And now students need to step up and do their part and that's what we want them to do," said Folse.

School leaders anticipate seeing district enrollment, which was more than 38,000 last school year, to increase by 200 students this year.

The district heads into 2017-2018 with an 'A' grade from the State Department of Education and an increase in students' average ACT score to a 22. That exceeds state and national averages for the college admissions test.

For more Quick Facts about St. Tammany Parish Schools, click here: http://www.stpsb.org/PDFFiles/quickfacts.pdf

