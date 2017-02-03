State Department of Corrections monitoring Tangipahoa jail death case

Tommy Smith (Photo: family members)

BATON ROUGE- While Tangipahoa deputies are still investigating the murder of a jail inmate earlier this week, the state Department of Corrections is weighing in on the matter.

Forty-year-old Tommy Smith died Monday of blunt force trauma to the head after what jail officials are calling a "disturbance" among offenders. Because the D.O.C. houses some state inmates in the Amite jail, a statement from the agency says corrections leaders have been in contact with the Sheriff's Office about their investigation.

The statement also says, "Upon completion of the investigation, the Department of Corrections will evaluate and determine whether there were any failures in jail operations, and any actions that need to take place in response to any failures."

