State Police: Drunk driver hits, kills man laying in middle of highway

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

MANDEVILLE, La. -- An alleged drunk driver ran over and killed a man laying in the road early Saturday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, 34-year-old Lucien Joseph Barbarin was lying across the westbound lane of US 190, east of Mandeville, when he was run over by a pickup truck. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The truck's driver, 49-year-old Paul William Olsen Jr., was allegedly drunk at the time. Police say Olsen blew a .085 after the crash.

Police believe Barbarin was also intoxicated at the time of his death. Blood tests are pending.

Police arrested Olsen and booked him into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for First Offense DWI and Negligent Homicide.

© 2017 WWL-TV