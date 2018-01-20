STPSO: Man arrested after shooting at deputies during standoff

After a standoff with police on Friday night, a St. Tammany man is now in jail, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.



Barricading himself inside a detached building in the backyard of a home Friday night, Cory C. McDonald, 40, fired a shotgun twice at sheriff's deputies when they called out to him, STPSO said.



Eventually, STPSO SWAT team members forced entry into the barricaded building, briefly struggled with McDonald and took him into custody, a STPSO press release said.



The standoff began after STPSO deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call and learned that McDonald was armed and barricaded himself inside the building, the release said.



Walking near the building in the 60000 block of Oak Street in Mandeville, the victim McDonald injured during the domestic disturbance that night told deputies that McDonald had a shotgun. Fire District 4 transported the victim to a local hospital to treat her injuries, the sheriff’s office said.



Transported to a local hospital first to be evaluated, McDonald is scheduled to be booked in to the parish jail on charges of second degree battery, false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon, resisting a police officer with force or violence, and attempted first degree murder of a police officer.



