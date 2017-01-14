Suspect identified in Slidell shootout with police

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

SLIDELL, La. -- The man wounded in a shootout with police after allegedly robbing a restaurant in Slidell has been identified.

According to Louisiana State Police, 26-year-old Michael Donato was wounded Friday night firing a gun at Slidell Police Officers.

Officers responde to the call of an armed robbery around 7:40 p.m. at Mr. Joe's restaurant on Jan. 13. Police exchanged gunfire with the alleged robber, now identified as Donato, and wounded him before capturing him. No officers were injured in the exchange.

Donato was taken to a nearby hospital, according to state police. Once he is released he will be booked with one count of Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer and one count of armed robbery.

The investigation is ongoing. Addition charges may be added by the St. Tammany DA's office.

