Suspect injured in shootout with Slidell Police on Gause Blvd.

WWLTV.com , WWL 10:57 PM. CST January 13, 2017

SLIDELL - A suspect was wounded during a shootout with police responding to an armed robbery on Gause Blvd. and Rue Rochelle Drive Friday night, according to Slidell Police.

The incident occurred around 7:40 p.m.

Slidell Police said the officers that responded to a call of a robbery at Mr. Joe's restaurant exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was injured and taken to a hospital. 

No officers were injured in the exchange.

Slidell Police, State Police and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office were on the scene. Several casings could be seen on the ground. 

 

