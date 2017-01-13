Suspect injured in shootout with Slidell Police on Gause Blvd.

NOPD investigates a shooting in Algiers.

SLIDELL - A suspect was wounded during a shootout with police responding to an armed robbery on Gause Blvd. and Rue Rochelle Drive Friday night, according to Slidell Police.



The incident occurred around 7:40 p.m.



Slidell Police said the officers that responded to a call of a robbery at Mr. Joe's restaurant exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was injured and taken to a hospital.



No officers were injured in the exchange.



Slidell Police, State Police and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office were on the scene. Several casings could be seen on the ground.





