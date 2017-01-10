Suspects barge into hotel room; rob occupants at gunpoint

NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 3000 block of Gentilly.

HAMMOND - Two people staying a a Hammond hotel were robbed in their room at gunpoint by three suspects who covered their heads with pillowcases and tied their wrists with zip ties Monday morning, according to the Hammond Police Department.



The incident occurred around 7 a.m. at the La Quinta Inn and Suites in the 42000 block of Veterans Avenue.



According to police, the suspects stole several items and left. A short time later one of the victims was able to break free and lock the door. He jumped from the second floor window and ran to a nearby business to call police.



Not knowing if the suspects were still on the property, the HPD Special Response Unit was activated and the hotel was evacuated while it was searched.



Police said they believe that a third person who was traveling with the victims may be a suspect in the robbery. Warrants have been issued for Bianco Barrow, from Dallas, Georgia. Two additional suspects have yet to be identified.



If anyone has information on the incident, they are asked to call Detective Lyle Newell at 985-277-5757.