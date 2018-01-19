WWL
Suspicious package left at post office contained 70 pounds of feces, police say

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 9:57 PM. CST January 19, 2018

SLIDELL – A suspicious package left at the U.S. Post Office in Slidell Friday turned out to be a box of human feces, the Slidell Police Department said. 

The package was dropped off around 4 p.m. and caused the Slidell Police Department to block off the area surrounding the post office and the police department’s Bomb Squad to respond to the scene. 

Around 8:30 p.m. the Slidell Police Department said the package turned out to be approximately 70 pounds of human sewage/feces. 

The department said a person of interest was being questioned and they appeared to have mental health issues. 
 

