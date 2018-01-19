Suspicious package left at post office contained 70 pounds of feces, police say

Image via Slidell Police Department

SLIDELL – A suspicious package left at the U.S. Post Office in Slidell Friday turned out to be a box of human feces, the Slidell Police Department said.



The package was dropped off around 4 p.m. and caused the Slidell Police Department to block off the area surrounding the post office and the police department’s Bomb Squad to respond to the scene.



Around 8:30 p.m. the Slidell Police Department said the package turned out to be approximately 70 pounds of human sewage/feces.



The department said a person of interest was being questioned and they appeared to have mental health issues.



© 2018 WWL-TV