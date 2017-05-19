ST. TAMMANY, La. -- Officials say a swimmer drowned Friday afternoon near the Lakeshore Marina in Slidell.

A witness said they saw the swimmer go under water and never came back up.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 Friday afternoon, and it took the STPSO Special Operations division almost two hours to recover the body.

The swimmer's body has been sent to the coroner, and the name of the swimmer will be released once the family is notified.

