Tammany Trace inducted into national Rail-Trail Hall of Fame

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, LA. - Louisiana’s Tammany Trace trail located on the Northshore received national honors Wednesday.

Rails-to-Trails Conservancy announced that the Trace would be inducted into its national Hall of Fame. It is the first rail-trail in Louisiana to receive the award. The group says the Trace joins 30 other Hall of Fame winners recognized for outstanding scenic value, use, amenities, historical significance and community value.

Rails-to-Trails is a national non-profit that that works to connect communities through a nationwide network of public trails. The group began to recognize Hall of Fame winners in 2007.

“The Trace is a five-star trail that attracts more than 300,000 visitors from around the world,” RTC President Keith Laughlin said. “Clearly, the public showed overwhelming support for their love of this treasured community resource, and we are pleased to honor it as part of the Hall of Fame.”

St. Tammany Parish President Patricia Brister said the award is an incredible honor.

The Trace connects through several communities in St. Tammany Parish, including Covington, Abita Springs, Mandeville and Lacombe. There are additional plans to continue the Trace to downtown Slidell at Heritage Park.

