Tangipahoa man accused of kicking in door, shooting wife

INDEPENDENCE – A man faces a slew of charges after police say he kicked in a door and shot his wife Wednesday morning.

According to the Independence Police Department, the crime happened around 5 a.m. at a home on Freedom Circle. Witnesses told police that Charles Chaney kicked in a door and fired multiple shots from a handgun, wounding his wife. He then fled the scene after taking keys to a vehicle belonging to a second woman who lived at the home.

Police say Chaney drove the stolen vehicle for two blocks before crashing into a fire hydrant and abandoning the vehicle. He showed up an hour later at the Hammond Police Department and was detained for questioning.

Chaney was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for aggravated second-degree battery, aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, illegal carrying of a weapon, domestic abuse battery and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Chaney’s wife was transported to North Oaks Hospital and was in stable condition Wednesday morning.

