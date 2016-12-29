Tangipahoa Parish residents react to recent train crashes

A vehicle carrying horses got stuck and then struck, while on train tracks. Miraculously, none of the horses were hurt.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH- On December 2, a truck carrying horses in a trailer got stuck crossing the railroad track in front of the Black Cat Grocery in Independence.

Before the railroad could be warned about the situation, a grain train came, striking the truck and trailer, miraculously leaving the horses only shaken up.

Eleven days later, State Police say two Tickfaw residents in their 20s drove around a stopped car and dropped warning bars to try to beat a train on Highway 1064 in Natalbany, but didn't make it.

Wednesday - just 15 days later - two elderly women panicked when the warning bars came down while crossing the tracks at 5th Street in Independence. They escaped the truck before it was hit by a train, but one of the women was critically injured when the truck was pushed toward her by the impact.

The reaction of so many incidents in such a short amount of time has been mixed.

"Best thing to do is look before you cross the tracks and don't go through the red lights and when the arm is down, duh, that means don't go through there, ya know," said 30-year-resident David Leblanc.

"The only thing I could say is that the trains need to slow down when they're coming through here and the people need to pay more attention to these trains," said Pierre West, who lives along the tracks.

Area leaders say the railroad company and the state have taken several measures over the past few years to make train travel through small towns safer for motorists. That has included completely closing several dangerous intersections. while outfitting the remaining crossings with signs, signals and devices.



Tangipahoa Parish Emergency Management Director Dawson Primes says the parish also works to eliminate vegetation that could hinder a driver's vision.

"People just need to be safety-minded and abide by all of the safety measures put into place," he said.

But because people don't, Operation LiveSaver works to spread rail-safety across the state by offering free presentations for your job, school or organization.

"If the lights are flashing, stop. If the gates are down, certainly do not drive around them. And if there are no lights and gates, always look both ways to make sure you're clear," said Operation LiveSaver's Louisiana Director Claude Maher, "Also never ever stop on the tracks."

Maher adds, in instances like the one on December 2, in the event a vehicle gets stuck on the tracks and a train is approaching, the driver and passengers have to exit the vehicle as quickly as possible and run toward the train on a 45-degree angle. If there is no train in sight at the time the vehicle gets stuck, call the railroad phone number posted on a blue sign at every crossing.

Maher says there are 3,000 miles of rails in the state and 5,000 crossings. Seven lives have been lost in train-vehicle crashes in Louisiana this year. Last year, the state ranked fourth in the country for train crashes.

For information about signing up for a free rail-safety presentation, visit the organization's website: https://www.laoperationlifesaver.org/default.aspx