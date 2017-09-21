WWL
Tangipahoa school bus carrying high school students involved in minor crash

WWLTV 3:42 PM. CDT September 21, 2017

HAMMOND -- A minor school bus crash left a group of high school students shaken Thursday morning.

According to The Tangipahoa School District, a school bus and an unidentified vehicle crashed in front of the Hammond Fire Station on Airport Road around 7 a.m. 

A few students were taken to an area hospital to be checked out while the rest were taken to school. Officials say there had been a little more than 40 students on board. There are currently no reports of serious injuries.

