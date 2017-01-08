Teenager robs woman after luring her in using app

17-year-old Devin Stogner, accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint after luring her into a trap using an online marketplace.

SLIDELL, La. -- A teenage boy robbed a woman at gunpoint after luring her in using an online marketplace app.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Devin Stogner posed as a 15-year-old girl online in the "5 Miles" app, saying he wanted to buy jewelry she had for sale.

When the seller arrived at the location they agreed upon, Stogner jumped from the bushes dressed in a dark hoodie and camouflage ski mask and pulled out what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun. He then robbed the woman of her purse and cellphone before running away.

That evening, investigators were able to identify Stogner as the suspect and arrested him at his home. Police say the woman's purse and cell phone were found at his home and the firearm, which turned out to be a BB gun, was in his bedroom.

Police booked Stogner on one count of Armed Robbery.

