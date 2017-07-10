Teens booked for string of northshore vehicle burglaries

Reginald Griffin Jr. and Regjae Griffin (Photo: Tangipahoa Parish Jail, WWL)

MADISONVILLE -- Investigators in St. Tammany Parish say four Hammond teens are responsible for a string of vehicular burglaries in Madisonville.

According to police, security video showed a group of teens burglarizing several unlocked cars throughout the Village at Bocage subdivision on the morning of July 6. In total, 14 vehicle burglaries were reported.

Authorities with STPSO, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office and Hammond Police identified and located 17-year-old Reginald Griffin Jr. and two other boys ages 14 and 16-years-old who were not identified because of their age. Some of the stolen items were located inside a car at the home where they were staying, deputies say.

Griffin was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for vehicle burglaries in that jurisdiction. He will then be transferred to the St. Tammany Parish Jail and booked for 14 counts of vehicle burglary.

Deputies say the two juveniles were booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on 14 counts of vehicle burglary. They also face additional charges in Tangipahoa Parish.

Investigators in Tangipahoa Parish also arrested Regjae Griffin for obstruction of justice charges related to the investigation.

The investigation into the vehicle burglaries is ongoing and may lead to more arrests. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 985-898-2338.

© 2017 WWL-TV