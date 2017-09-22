'The community is going to be heartbroken for a while'

Slidell Lieutenant Ray Dupuy (Photo: Slidell Police)

SLIDELL – The many faces of Lieutenant Ray Dupuy are what loved ones were hanging onto Thursday.



It was all they had left after the 52-year-old officer, husband and father of four was killed in a tragic crash around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.



Police say Dupuy was on his motorcycle and a block or two from his Slidell home when a woman pulled her vehicle in front of his bike on Brownswitch Road.



Dupuy, a Navy veteran, was most frequently remembered Thursday as a 23-year lawman. He was described as a pillar for the many programs that have contributed to the Slidell Police Department being what it is today.



Dupuy was often in the company of his brother Kevin, also a lieutenant on the force.



“Every day he came to work, he did what was right,” said Assistant Chief Kevin Swann. “He put people first.”



“We lost a family member,” said Chief Randy Fandal. “I’ve only been here for nine months. I love these guys. They’re part of my family. We’ll get through this.”



In addition to his professionalism, Dupuy was also remembered for his goofy and genuine side, which often came forward in his volunteer work with several organizations dedicated to furthering future generations. Often he was giving a hand to those making an effort to help themselves.



“Ray would give you anything he had,” said Rene Arcement, a close friend on the force. “He would talk to you in the squad car if you happened to see him. He would stop and say ‘hi’ to you. Just a great, great human being.”

“Just know this community is going to be hurting for a while and we’ve just got to make sure to pull together and we promise Ray that we’re going to take care of his family.”

