WWL
Close

Thousands without power on northshore as heavy rain passes

Kevin Dupuy , WWLTV 3:49 PM. CDT July 15, 2017

COVINGTON – Thousands of Cleco customers on the Northshore are without power after heavy storms passed through St. Tammany Parish Saturday afternoon.

According to Cleco’s outage map, more than 2,500 customers are without power as of 3:45 p.m.  in St. Tammany Parish. The outages were concentrated in the 70433 ZIP code in the area off of S Tyler Street north of I-12.

Click here to view the Cleco Outage Map.

Cleco reports that the cause of the power outage has been identified and repairs are underway.

The Covington Library has closed to do the prolonged outage.

Bands of heavy rain caused similar outages on the south shore. As of 3:45 p.m., more than 800 customers in Jefferson Parish were without power.

Click here to view the Entergy Outage Map

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories