Three suspects arrested in Mt. Hermon drive-by shooting

MT. HERMON – Police say they’ve captured the three men responsible for shooting dozens of bullets into several houses and cars, miraculously not wounding any of the people sleeping inside.

Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 19-year-old Dakota Gage Tetreau, 18-year-old Desmond Harold Warren and 17-year-old Bailey Joseph Koon on Friday, Sept. 8, nearly five months after the shooting.

“Numerous residents of the peaceful community of Mt. Hermon in rural northwest Washington Parish woke to the frightening sound of gunfire as numerous bullets struck their residences,” the WPSO said in a release announcing the arrests. “In some instances, the bullets struck within inches of where someone was sleeping.”

WPSO detectives have been investigating the case, backed by a generous reward funded by the Mt. Hermon community according to police. The case began to come together over the past couple of weeks.

“From the moment this occurred, our detectives have worked tirelessly to bring the shooters to justice,” Sheriff Randy Seal said. “Finally, all of the hard work paid off and the shooters are behind bars. I want to extend a special thanks to Detective Sgt. Jimmy Seals who left no stone unturned in his quest to identify the shooters and to all of our detectives who spent many, many hours working on this case. I also thank the good citizens of Mt. Hermon who patiently waited while our detectives sorted out all the details of this matter. Now that the shooters have been identified and jailed, those citizens can sleep a little better tonight.”

Tetreau, Warren and Koon are all charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property and attempted manslaughter.

The Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Monday, Sept. 11, to announce more details in the case.

