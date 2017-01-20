Three TPSO employees arrested after investigation

AMITE, La. – Three Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office employees were arrested for their connection to an “illegal bond activity.”

According to Sheriff Daniel Edwards, six arrests were made on Jan. 19, including three TPSO employees, after a four-week long investigation into allegations of illegal criminal bond activity.

Edwards said he could not release many details as the investigation is on-going and sensitive in nature.

Criminal records supervisor Sgt. Sonja Dyson Evans, Latecial Milton and Crystal Knight all played a role in the illegal activity according to the sheriff’s office. Additionally, Racquelle D. Collins, 63-year-old Robert Smith and Kedrick Carlson were all arrested for their involvement.

Smith and Carlson were both charged with one count of Conspiracy for illegal consideration for criminal bail bonds.

Collins was arrested and charged with one count of illegal consideration of illegal bail bonds.

Evans was charged with 15 counts, consisting of Forgery, Injuring public records and Malfeasance in office. She resigned on Jan. 17.

Knight was charged with 19 offenses including forgery, injuring public records, malfeasance and Illegal consideration of criminal bonds. She was terminated from the TPSO for unrelated issues in December.

Milton was charged with one count of malfeasance in office. She was terminated from her position on Jan. 19.

“No one is above the law,” Sheriff Edwards said in a press release. "I will not allow for any employee who allegedly engages in criminal activity to tarnish the good character and dedication of the many great women and men who unselfishly serve the residents of Tangipahoa Parish with integrity and professionalism. By diligently, thoroughly, and professionally investigating all leads of misconduct is the only way we can protect the integrity of our good employees and maintain the public's trust," concluded Edwards.

