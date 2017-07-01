Toddler found unresponsive in Ponchatoula pool

Photo: file

PONCHATOULA – Ponchatoula Police are investigating after a 2-year-old was found unresponsive in a pool Saturday afternoon.

Authorities received the medical call around 3:39 p.m. Saturday. Police and medical personnel responded to the scene and rendered medical aid, restoring the child’s heartbeat.

No further details were released. Police did not say whether the child was transported to the hospital for additional treatment.

“We ask you to join us in sending prayers to this child and family,” Chief Bry Layrisson said. “This tragic incident is being handled with great care and detail. We ask for everyone to respect this family during this trying time.”

Police say the incident is under investigation.

