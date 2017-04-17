COVINGTON, La. – The trial for a man accused of having sex with underage girls and taping those encounters was continued Monday after prosecutors and defense attorneys sought more time to review new allegations lodged against the defendant.

Those new charges Stiles King, 19, include nine counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

He was arrested a second time in April after he was allegedly found sneaking into the bedroom of a 15-year-old Hammond girl.

Mandeville Police arrested King in April 2016 on eight counts, including pornography involving juveniles and production of pornography involving juveniles, after he was alleged to have recorded sex acts with two 14-year-old girls, then sharing the videos.

Meanwhile, while Stiles was awaiting trial on those charges, he was helping his sister coach the girls’ softball team at Hammond Magnet School in Tangipahoa Parish. Eyewitness News on Friday reported that parents were stunned to learn he was facing trial on charges involving sex with juvenile females.

In court on Monday, prosecutors asked to keep all records sealed since the case involves minors and to be allowed to re-file the case to avoid victims having to testify twice.

King’s bond was raised to $200,000 during the hearing.

Nick Cressy, King’s attorney. asked that his client get a private cell since King has been beaten up since being jailed. Judge Peter Garcia said he would put in that request with the jail.

Cressy declined comment outside the courthouse.

© 2017 WWL-TV