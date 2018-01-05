Trip to pay water bill ends in three arrests, drug seizure on Northshore

MANDEVILLE, LA. - Police on the Northshore say a trip to pay a water bill ended in three arrests and seizure of drugs, money and guns.

According to the Mandeville Police Department, officers leaving City Hall Thursday walked past a truck that had a strong odor of marijuana. The officers detained 28-year-old Adrian Singleton, 18-year-old Monterrio Batiste and 18-year-old Trevell Hill.

During the search, officers discovered a handgun concealed in Hill’s waistband. A second handgun was discovered near the front seat of the vehicle. Officers also found 22 grams of marijuana, 50 Xanax pills, $1,900 in cash and a scale.

Singleton was booked on possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Batiste was booked on simple possession of marijuana. Hill possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute and possession of a Schedule IV narcotic.

Singleton and Hill were remanded to the St. Tammany Parish Jail. Batiste was released on a summons.

The police department is reminding residents to "avoid the hassle" and "save time, money and your stash" by paying your utility bills online at http://www.cityofmandeville.com/pay-online

© 2018 WWL-TV