Two accused of burning Porsche in attempt to collect insurance claim, sheriff's office says

WASHINGTON PARISH – Two men have been arrested and another man is sought for allegedly burning a Porsche in order to collect money from the owner's auto insurance company, the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office says.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle fire off of Westmoreland Road on Sept. 19. The remains of a burned Porsche were found on a remote hunting road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the wheels were removed and the car was placed on concrete blocks before burned.

The license plate was still on the car and a pair of pliers with a last name was on one of the handles, the sheriff’s office says.

Detectives learned that 49-year-old Gary Joseph LeBlanc, the owner of the Porsche, offered to pay two of his employees if they would take his car so it would appear that it had been stolen and then burn it so he could collect money from his insurance company.





(Image via Washington Parish Sheriff's Office: Gary Joseph LeBlanc)

According to the sheriff’s office, LeBlanc was frustrated that he had water damage to his car and was not able to sell it for its assessed worth. The two employees, 28-year-old Wesley Herndon and Neil Kelly, agreed and took the Porsche from the owner’s business in Hammond to Washington Parish to carry out the scheme.





(Image via Washington Parish Sheriff's Office: Wesley Herndon)

Detectives also discovered that Herndon was advertising the car's tires and rims for sale on social media.

Herndon was charged with simple arson and placed in the Washington Parish Jail on October 26 and released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond. LeBlanc was charged with arson and intent to defraud. He was also released the same day as his arrest on November 8 after posting a $10,000 bond.

Kelly is still being sought for his involvement in the crime.

