Two men rob Hammond bank around noon

Police say these two men robbed the First Bank and Trust Tuesday shortly before noon. (Photo: Hammond Police)

HAMMOND - Police are looking for two men who robbed the First Bank and Trust in the 1300 block of South Morrison Blvd. Tuesday, shortly before noon.



Police said one of the suspects was armed with a handgun. The two men took an undisclosed amount of money and fled westbound on Robin Street.



The search for the suspects is continuing. Police said the processing of the crime scene was still ongoing as of 1 p.m.

If anyone knows the identity of the suspects, please contact Detective Ronney Domiano at 985-277-5705 or Domiano_RJ@hammond.org with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division or call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245 (JAIL). Be a part of the solution, and you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.





© 2017 WWL-TV