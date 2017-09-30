Two separate fatal crashes on the Northshore Friday night

State troopers are investigating two separate fatal crashes in St. Tammany and Washington parishes Saturday night.

The first crash happened around 10 p.m. on Interstate 12 east of US 192 in Covington.

Troopers said based on their investigation, a man was standing or walking in the right westbound lane of the highway. A Freightliner driven by 67-year-old Sem Garza of Texas was in the right lane and hit the man, who was fatally injured. Troopers said Graza provided them with a breath sample, which showed no amount of alcohol. The man who died has not been identified by the parish coroner.

The second crash happened just after midnight on LA 62 just east of LA 424 in Washington Parish. Troopers said 19-year-old Jamie Lee Adcox was driving a 2001 Nissan pickup truck on LA 62, when for unknown reasons his truck went off the roadway and overturned. The truck then slid on its roof as it crashed into a driveway, then becoming airborne and ultimately crashing into several small trees. State police said Adcox was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the truck and sustained fatal injuries. As part of the investigation, troopers said blood samples will be sent for analysis.

