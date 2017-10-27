Two St. Tammany deputies indicted in separate drug cases

COVINGTON, LA. - Two former St. Tammany Parish sheriff's deputies were arrested and indicted Thursday on charges of malfeasance in office in separate cases.

According to Sheriff Randy Smith, grand juries indicted 33-year-old Jordan Anthony Hollenbeck and 35-year-old Kenneth Szalajeski. Hollenbeck was indicted on three counts of malfeasance in office. Szalajeski was charged with distribution of marijuana and malfeasance in office.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery's office said Hollenbeck was a former investigator with the narcotics unit. He is accused developing a relationship with an illegal pill distributor to receive drugs in September 2016. He is also accused of giving information about confidential informants to a drug distributor for personal gain on April 10, 2017 and July 13, 2017.

Szalajeski is accused of seizing marijuana and other contraband from a private citizen and later giving the drugs to another person on two separate occasions on May 28, 2016 and October 25, 2016.

Both Hollenbeck and Szalajeski’s employment with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office were fired.

Assistant District Attorney Collin Sims will prosecute both cases.

