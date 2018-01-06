Unattended trash fire destroys Slidell home

Image via St. Tammany Fire District



SLIDELL – A trash fire destroyed a home in Slidell late Friday night, according to the St. Tammany Fire District.



The home occurred in the 37000 block of Ben Thomas Road around 11:15 p.m.



Firefighters found a large trash pile burning on one side of the home and the trash was left unattended when it spread to the home. Crews were able to bring the fire under control in about 20 minutes, however the home sustained heavy damage and is considered a total loss, the fire department says.



The home was not occupied and had no power connected to it.



No injuries were reported.



© 2018 WWL-TV