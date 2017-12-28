UPDATE: Traffic delays after tanker with sulfuric acid catches fire in Mandeville

(Photo: Photo via City of Mandeville)

MANDEVILLE, LA. - Police have closed parts of North Causeway Boulevard in Mandeville after a truck carrying sulfuric acid caught fire Thursday morning.

The Mandeville Police Department is urging residents to avoid the area near the intersection of North Causeway Blvd and Brookside Drive.

Officials say though the fire is out, residents can expect delays throughout the day as cleanup continues. According to Mandeville officials, both southbound lanes of North Causeway were being reopened, and at least one northbound lane was set to open. However, officials say the Northbound lanes will close again once another trailer can be brought in to off-load the chemicals from the damaged trailer.

Police did not provide any additional details. Photos from the scene show black smoke rising into the air near Ponchatoula / Mandeville exit of US 190.

This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for updates as more information becomes available.

