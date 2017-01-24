Video shows swerving pickup slam into State Trooper vehicle

State Police photo

HAMMOND - An unnerving video captured by a couple traveling on I-12 Saturday afternoon showed a pickup truck swerving on and off of the interstate before eventually smashing into a State Police vehicle.



The incident occurred on I-12, west of Hammond near the Pumpkin Center exit.



According to State Police, a Florida couple called 911 to describe a pickup truck that was seen on video swerving on and off the road and across the center line.



You can hear the audio between police and the couple as they watch the video. State Police said the man and woman were filming the incident and trying to position their vehicle to prevent other cars from getting close to the pickup.



A trooper was waiting alongside I-12 to intercept the vehicle, but, before he could do so, the pickup was shown leaving the road and slamming into the back of the trooper's unit.



Both the trooper and the pickup driver, identified as Bradley Burch, suffered minor injuries.



State Police said Burch was impaired on heroin at the time of the crash. He was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on DWI, reckless operation and driving with a suspended license.



State Police said anyone who witnesses people driving in a dangerous manner should dial *LSP (*577) to be connected with the nearest Troop.

(© 2017 WWL)