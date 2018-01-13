Viewers of TV show help Slidell officers identify man

Image via Slidell Police Department



SLIDELL – Tips from viewers of the television show Live PD helped Slidell Police officers to properly identify a man who gave them a fake name.



On Friday night during the filming of Live PD, a television series on A&E that follows police officers during their patrols, Slidell Police officers conducted a traffic stop on a man who was being uncooperative.



The man began arguing with officers and refused to give his proper name. According to the Slidell Police Department, several tips came in to the department from viewers who recognized the man as 40-year-old Dwayne Beagle.



Police say that Beagle had a warrant out for his arrest for failing to appear in Slidell City Court.



As a result, Beagle was arrested and booked into the Slidell City Jail.

"Slidell Police would like to thank everyone for the tips, which helped us positively identify Mr. Beagle," the department said in a Facebook post.

© 2018 WWL-TV