Warming shelter available on Northshore ahead of freezing temperatures

(Photo: Wayne Page, Custom)

LACOMBE, LA. -

With freezing temperatures once again returning to southeast Louisiana, a warming shelter on the Northshore will remain open.

St. Tammany Parish government is working with the New Orleans Mission to keep open a shelter located at the Giving Hope Retreat Center located at 31294 Highway 90 in Lacombe.

Residents are asked to bring bedding, comfort items, medication and any personal hygiene items. Alcohol and firearms are not allowed.

For more information about the shelter, call 985-218-9485.

The parish government is reminding residents to protect pets, plants, pipes and people in the event of a hard freeze warning.

© 2018 WWL-TV