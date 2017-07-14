Washington Parish deputy saves two women from burning car

WASHINGTON PARISH -- Two women may have died, trapped in a burning car, if not for the actions of a Washington Parish Sheriff's deputy.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Dep. Ronnie Manning was serving civil papers in the Lee's Creek Road area when he spotted smoke. Manning followed the smoke and found a car, upside down and on fire with two women trapped inside.

Police say Manning shattered the car's rear window with a hammer and brought the two women to safety.

"I was on the scene and talked with Deputy Manning about his heroic deed, said Chief Deputy Mike Haley.' In a very humble manner, he simply indicated that he was only doing his job. A retired Bogaluse firefighter, Deputy Manning knew what to do and quickly did it."

Both women escaped the flaming vehicle without injuries, but did not escape arrest.





According to the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office, the driver, 34-year-old Bridget Stogner, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and careless operation of a motor vehicle. The passenger, 30-year-old Brittany Rebecca Purvis, was arrested for possession of a schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

