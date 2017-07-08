Washington Parish man killed in self defense shooting, deputies say

Photo: file

ANGIE – Deputies in Washington Parish say an elderly man was killed by his son Saturday afternoon.

According to Chief Deputy Mike Haley, 81-year-old Hoyt "Chick" Boyd was shot and killed by his son. Haley said preliminary information points to self-defense.

No charges have been filed in this incident. Haley said that the case will be referred to a Grand Jury.

"This is a tragic event which strongly impacts not only this family but also the entire close-knit Angie community," Sheriff Randy Seal said. "I extend my sincere sympathy to all who are touched by this event and offer my prayers to the Boyd family."

