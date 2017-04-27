Washington Parish School district asks voters to support new school construction

WASHINGTON PARISH -- The original Franklinton High School building looks good for its almost 80 years.

Leaders of Franklinton Junior High, which operates in the building now, will tell you it's taken continuous and costly work to keep it that way.

But students like 8th Grader Eliza Riley say, "It's very old. The walls are starting to peel, the floors are cracking and there's definitely not enough room for all of the students we have here."

To start, the halls are crowded with kids when changing classes, not to mention the school bags taking up floor space outside of classrooms because there isn't enough space inside of them.

Portables have helped the school manage its growing 650-student population, but teachers have had to get creative in the school built for 350 kids, like the classroom developed under the gym bleachers. And technology, it can be found, but it's scarce and has to be shared through structured student shuffling.

The auditorium is too outdated to use, the gym is almost too small to hold campus assemblies and the cafeteria is run like a fast food business because it can only hold so many students at a time.

"We've about outlived the usefulness of these current facilities," said School Board Member John Wyble, "In addition, Pine and Thomas are really at max capacity. We have to do this."

'This' is the district's proposal to raise property taxes by 13 mills, to become a total of 29 mills dedicated to school construction, which in most cases, breaks down to between $3-$13 a month for area property owners. The 20-year bond would go toward building a brand new Junior High School, between Franklinton High and Elementary schools. It would also pay for classroom and cafeteria renovations at Thomas Elementary and adding on three classrooms and a multi-purpose room at Pine High School.

There are many supporters who want to see it happen for the next generations.

"It's a place that could be more conducive for learning," said former school counselor Sid Zeringue.

But there is some pushback from those who would prefer a sales tax, or who are against new taxes in general.

The district's number one goal Saturday, however, is getting people to the polls, period.

The district says if the bond proposal passes, it will start making plans to develop the old building for another use. It cannot be knocked down due to its historical designation.

For more details on the proposal, visit the school district's website:

http://www.wpsb.org/

http://wpsb-la.schoolloop.com/file/1374484959902/1394263739565/2761047189427481215.pdf



