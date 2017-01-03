Weather Service checking on possible tornado damage in Tangi

Damage after a possible tornado in Kentwood, La. (Photo: Eyewitness viewer Lisa Miller)

KENTWOOD – The same system that brought deadly storms to much of the south also brought a possible tornado and some damage to parts of Tangipahoa.



The National Weather Service was on the scene Tuesday assessing the patterns of the damage and trying to determine if there is evidence of tornadic activity.



The NWS said they saw two types of damage, a wide range of debris and some evidence of a possible tornado.





However, experts seemed to be leaning more toward heavy wind in an area where trees were found on some homes. Investigators said the damage was too scattered and in one direction to be a tornado.



They said the downed trees were likely due to saturated ground.



“In rural Tangipahoa, east of Kentwood, we’re seeing more of a pattern of a narrow path here with some of the damage so we’ll evaluate that throughout the day,” said Frank Revitte of the National Weather Service. “(We’ll) see some other areas and try to come up with an assessment of wind speed and whether this was tornadic or not.”



The early assessment of the out of town damage was that of an EF-1 tornado.