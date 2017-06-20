Woman accused of dumping puppies on north shore

FRANKLINTON – Police in Franklinton say a woman is facing animal cruelty charges after she allegedly dumped several puppies on the side of the road Monday night.

According to the Franklinton Police, Lt. James Holmes observed a suspicious vehicle quickly speed away from a secluded area Monday night. Holmes later found several puppies next to the street and radioed the information to Sgt. Brandon Manning.

Police say Manning stopped the vehicle and Rita Mooney admitted that she dropped the puppies off in hopes that someone would find them.

Mooney was booked with misdemeanor animal cruelty. She was released until her court date in August.

The puppies were turned over to Animal Control officers for safety and will be available for adoption. Anyone interested in adopting the puppies can call Franklinton City Hall at 985-839-3560 Tuesday.

“The Franklinton Police Department and Animal Control would like to remind everyone that we take animal cruelty very seriously and encourage everyone to spay and neuter their animals,” police say. “Please contact local shelters if you cannot care for the dogs or cats.”

