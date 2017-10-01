Woman arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH – A woman was arrested after a hit-and-run crash on I-12 left a 59-year-old man dead on Sunday.

Louisiana State Police say the crash happened on I-12 westbound near the Tangipahoa/St. Tammany Parish line around 2 a.m.

Troopers determined that the crash occurred as 59-year-old Albert Watson of Denham Springs was driving a Chevrolet Impala in the right lane. Watson’s vehicle was hit from behind by a Toyota Avalon driven by 52-year-old Deana Marie Collier of Sandersville, Mississippi. The impact of the crash caused Watson’s vehicle to veer off the right side of the roadway.

Watson’s vehicle then struck a tree and overturned. According to Louisiana State Police, Watson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

He sustained severe injuries in the crash and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Watson succumbed to his injuries shortly after his arrival, State Police say.

Following the crash, Collier drove about a quarter of a mile away, turned off her vehicle’s lights and called her son. Louisiana State Police say she made no attempts to render aid or call for help for Watson. Collier was speaking to her son when Troopers first discovered her.

Collier performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was take to an area hospital where she was treated for minor injuries, State Police say.After her release from the hospital, she was booked into the Tangipahoa> Parish Jail for vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run.

State Police say blood samples were taken from both drivers and will be sent to Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis as a part of the ongoing investigation.

© 2017 WWL-TV