Woman arrested, man sought in Slidell gas station robberies

Angelica Mims (Photo: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)

SLIDELL - One suspect was in custody and a second one at large after two different robberies of Slidell gas stations Sunday, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

The incidents occurred about 12 hours apart.



In the first incident, which occurred around 9:15 a.m., police said a woman entered a service station on Brownswitch Road, implied she had a weapon and demanded money. The clerk handed over cash and then fled the scene in a silver Acura.



Deputies quickly located the vehicle and made a traffic stop. Officers said the stolen cash was found inside the vehicle.



Angelica Mims, 26, was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on counts of armed robbery and resisting an officer.



About 12 hours later, around 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to an armed robbery at a gas station on Highway 11. In that incident the cashier said she was robbed at gunpoint by a man in a ski mask.



The suspect made off with a large amount of cash and is still at large. Police said at the time the suspect, described as a black male, was seen wearing a light blue hoodie and black pants.

