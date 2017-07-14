Woman found dead after fatal Lacombe housefire

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

LACOMBE -- Authorities are investigating a housefire that killed a woman in Lacombe Friday afternoon.

According to Louisiana Fire Marshalls, the fire started around 2:30 p.m. off Phillip Smith Road. Officials say that a woman's body was found in the rubble after the fire had been contained. Firefighters were looking for her as they battled the blaze, but could not find her.

Authorities are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

"We are in the preliminary stages of the fire where we are determining the origin and cause," Chief Butch Browning with the Louisiana State Fire Marshals said. "By the looks of this scene, it's going to take us several days to do that."

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story as it develops.

© 2017 WWL-TV