Woman in stolen car cuts off Slidell traffic cop

SLIDELL -- Cutting off a traffic cop is never a good idea, but doing it in a stolen car is even worse.

According to the Slidell Police Department, 20-year-old Kayla Goodman cut off a police officer on Old Spanish Trail while driving a stolen vehicle.

Police say the unidentified traffic cop was driving on Old Spanish Trail Wednesday morning when Goodman cut them off. The officer the pulled Goodman over in a nearby parking lot and discovered that the 2007 Jeep Liberty she was driving was reported stolen from New Orleans.

Police say Goodman was not clear on how she obtained the stolen Jeep and told the officer that "someone had let her borrow the vehicle."

“If you’re a criminal driving around in a stolen vehicle, it probably isn’t the smartest thing in the world to cut off a traffic cop on a motorcycle. They’ll get you every time!” said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal, who found some humor in the arrest.

Goodman was arrested and booked for illegal possession of stolen property.

