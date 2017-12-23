Woman wanted for two Slidell bank robberies arrested in Gulfport, police say



A woman who was wanted by the FBI for bank robberies, two of which occurred in Slidell, has been arrested.



The woman, identified as 33-year-old Miranda Marie Maloney, was arrested in Gulfport around 3:55 a.m. by Gulfport Police when units responded to a report of panhandling. Maloney robbed two banks in Mobile, police say.



The Slidell Police Department was searching for a woman, matching Maloney’s description, after she robbed the First Castle Credit Union on Gause Boulevard Thursday afternoon. She robbed the Chase Bank, also located on Gause Boulevard East, on December 16. In both robberies she approached the cashier with a note demanding money.



Officers in Gulfport also discovered that Maloney was wanted in Phoenix, Arizona.



Gulfport detectives along with FBI agents assisted in the arrest of Maloney.



