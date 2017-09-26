NEW ORLEANS- Calling the New Orleans Saints 'disgraceful,' Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser made it clear where he stands on the NFL protests.

"I think it's disrespectful to every veteran and every family that lost a loved one at war," Lt. Governor Nungesser said.

Nungesser spoke with Eyewitness News from Frankfurt, Germany. The Lt. Governor is overseas as part of a trip to promote travel from Europe to New Orleans. Nungesser is expected to be in London this Sunday when the Saints play the Miami Dolphins, a game he initially planned to attend, but after seeing members of the Saints protesting racial inequality and police brutality during the national anthem at the team's last game, he won't be in the stands in London.

"Those are grown men that make millions of dollars and they can get an audience anywhere. Don't do it during the national anthem," Lt. Nungesser said.

Those in favor of the NFL players protesting say people like Nungesser and President Trump are missing the point of why these athletes are making their stand.

"The young Black athletes are not disrespecting America by taking a knee during the anthem, they are respecting the best thing about America. It's a dog whistle to the racist among us to say otherwise," Dale Hansen said.

Hansen, a Vietnam veteran and now a sportscaster at our sister station, WFAA in Dallas, TX went viral overnight when he addressed the NFL protests after the Cowboys game.

"They and all of us should protest how Black Americans are treated in this country, and if you don't think White privilege is a fact, then you don't understand America," Hansen said.

Political analyst Clancy DuBos says no matter if you think the players should stand or kneel, it's their First Amendment right to do so, just like it's a fan's First Amendment right to boycott.

"Both sides are attempting to disrupt or district to make a point, but they're doing it peacefully, and that's all in the spirit of the first amendment, that's what makes America different from so many other countries," DuBos said.

