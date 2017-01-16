NEW ORLEANS -- Dr. Martin Luther King's birthday is a day many use to pause and reflect on his message of equality.

“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character,” Dr. King said in his now famous speech.

Parts of that address have become so well-known many can finish the lines, but not everyone can relate. For Calvin Burke, however, the message is still close to his heart.

“Absolutely, I have four kids, and I want them to know that we live in a nation where they're not going to be judged by the color of their skin,” Burke said.

For some reflecting on this year’s MLK Day brings up memories of President Barack Obama. His election helped Americans personify Dr. King’s dream.

“We hollered, we did everything wishing we could be there,” said Chermain Robiskie, as she recalled of President Obama's election night in 2008.

After eight years, the Commander in Chief's work has helped many march to a different beat. Eyewitness News asked some members of the Edgard community during their MLK march how eight years made a difference.

"He did a whole lot, he did Obamacare for people that didn't have insurance,” said Dejanae Frank.

Others said their views changed once Obama took office.

"Tremendously to let us know that we can do anything that's possible, anything that we want to do, we can do,” added Laschelle Jasmine.

The power to dream may have helped especially those in the black community. Black employment grew in 2015, with numbers increasing to the highest since the recession. The disparity between blacks and other groups improved in other areas as well, but those improvements have taken time.

"After Dr. King's death we became involved with a lot of protests that went on,” said Robiskie.

Robiskie, recalls the decades of work she has spent fighting for equality. As a member of the West St. John Civic Association, she said she's still working to make sure everyone is treated equally.

“He couldn't do it because he wasn't allowed to,” she said.

Robiskie is aware some critics say President Obama did little to keep Americans safer, particularly black Americans, but she points out, some things he couldn't change Congress or other groups fought to block it.

"It'd be hard to imagine where we would be if he had not risen to that position,” said Scott Franzblau of New Orleans.

Despite what could not be changed during President Obama’s years in office, his legacy will likely continue to keep Dr. King’s dream moving forward.

