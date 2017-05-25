Officers did not use excessive force on man who died after struggle, Gretna PD says

GRETNA – Gretna police did not use excessive force on a schizophrenic man who died after a violent encounter with officers earlier this year, the department said Thursday, refuting claims from the man's family who insisted their actions led to his death.

Police said a review of surveillance video from the store where 27-year-old Kendole Joseph was arrested shows him jumping over the counter, appearing to strike his head on the counter and floor.

The confrontation happened Feb. 7. He died two days later at a hospital.

The statement came a day after the Jefferson Parish coroner said Joseph's manner of death remained undetermined, meaning it's unclear whether it was natural or accidental. The coroner did determine Joseph's death could not be classified a homicide.

The report says a struggle between Joseph and the officers lasted 6 1/2 minutes before Joseph was put into a police car.

“Officers responded to a potentially deadly encounter with a much lower level of force and de-escalation of force than could have been justified under the circumstances,” the statement from Gretna police said.

The department released five pages of its findings and cited the coroner’s report that noted Joseph had no broken bones, brain hemorrhages or organ damage.

Joseph's family on Wednesday responded to the coroner's report, saying they were "appalled."

“We have all seen the gruesome picture of Kendole,” Activist Ja'Mal Green’s statement read. "To conclude that the brutal beating he suffered at the hands of the Gretna Police Department played no role in his death is irresponsible and screams of a cover-up.”

Relatives have told The New Orleans Advocate his arrest followed a long mental health “episode” during which time Joseph’s mother called the police.

Gretna Police said they felt surveillance video from a Save-A-Dollar store near Manhattan Boulevard was consistent with Joseph having “bizarre behavior.”

Police also released surveillance footage of the incident, which Joseph’s family has asked for since February.

Gretna Police added at the end of April they contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation and offered to supply the video for their review.

The case will be forwarded to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office to determine if any of the officers involved in the incident will face charges.

