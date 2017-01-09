Officers reflect on sense of duty during Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

NEW ORLEANS – Across the country, the men and women who protect and serve their communities are being honored.

Monday is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

For Chad Olivier, being a police officer is more than just a job.

“I always felt like I wanted to be a police officer,” explained Olivier. “This is home. This is where live, this is where my family lives. What’s a better way keep it safe?”

Across the country over the past year, law enforcement has been the center of debate and controversy.

Still, for the past nine years as a Slidell police officer, Olivier said his community makes every day feel like a national appreciation day.

“A whole bunch of cards by kids appreciating us and giving thanks and pictures; it makes you reflect,” he said. “It makes you think about what you’re ultimately doing here, ensuring that they have a future in the city that you grew up in as well.”

In New Orleans, Police Superintendent Michael Harrison remembered joining the force in 1991.

“I was 21, 22 years old having a great time,” explained Harrison. “I got married in the police academy. So, I was a brand new newlywed and a brand new officer.”

Twenty-six years later, he’s the chief of a department that’s seen its share of ups and downs. Four of his officers have died within the past year.

“It’s very difficult to stay positive but it’s something that you have to do,” said Harrison. “I say a lot of prayers and always see the good in people and always rely on the good in people.”

Going into 2017 both of these officers said they are honored to put on their badges every day.

“I’m proud to be the leader and member of this department helping to lead America in changing what policing is and how we engage with our citizens here in New Orleans,” he said.

(© 2017 WWL)